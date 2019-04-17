P.R. CEO’s Against Cancer win Fit2BeCancerFree national challenge

April 17, 2019 20

Eight members of the CEOs Against Cancer program, Puerto Rico Chapter, stood out in the Fit2BeCancerFree national challenge, a virtual competition that lasted 24 hours, organized by the American Cancer Society, in which 45 business leaders participated nationally to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

This year, the Puerto Rico chapter won the first three places headed by Wendy Perry, general manager of commercial operations of Merck Puerto Rico and the only woman in the Top 5 list of participants. She took 138,755 steps, representing a distance of 45.86 miles.

José Luis Álvarez, manager and partner of advertising agency Lopito, Ileana and Howie took second place, with 93,037 steps, surpassing his record of last year when he nabbed 8th place. Coming in third was Jason Borschow, president of Abarca Health, with 88,775 steps. This was the third year that he participated in the competition.

Meanwhile, Roberto García, president of the CEOs Against Cancer Puerto Rico Chapter and CEO of Triple-S, placed among the first Top 10.

Other CEOs who participated were, Félix García, president of IKON Group, Armando Rodríguez, president of HIMA San Pablo, Raúl Rodríguez, president of Droguería Betances, and Carlos Diaz Vivó, pof resident St. James Security.