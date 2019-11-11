P.R. Community Foundation grants $51K+ to 77 teachers in 20 towns

November 11, 2019 198

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation recently granted 77 mini-donations totaling $51,875 to public school teachers in 20 towns to reinforce literacy through active and creative student learning.

The educators, who teach elementary, intermediate, and higher at 43 schools, received mini-donations of between $360 and $700 in funds granted by the Central Florida Foundation and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

“Every contribution that teachers receive is extremely valuable because we can put our effort, effort, talent and time, but in economic terms, it is difficult for us to buy equipment and materials,” said Spanish Teacher Astrid Cruz-Negrón, from Luis Muñoz Marín high school in Utuado.

“Unfortunately, what we have less access to complement our work is materials and equipment that help students have a more innovative experience,” she said.

Schools in San Juan, Loíza, Vega Baja, Utuado, Carolina, Caguas, Bayamón, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Las Piedras, Patillas, Gurabo, Canóvanas, Aguada, Hatillo, Lajas, Las Marías, Cabo Rojo, San Sebastián and Aguadilla benefited from the financial support.

This is the second round of mini-donations the P.R. Community Foundation has granted this year. The first was awarded in May, when $44,679 was donated to 92 educators from 37 schools, located in 21 towns.

This year’s mini-donations give continuity to the P.R. Community Foundation’s “Mini-Donation Program for Teachers,” launched in 1985 to strengthen the teaching-learning process and develop the potential of educators in the public education system. Since then, $490,554 have been granted in donations to 969 educators, the nonprofit said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.