P.R. Community Foundation to testify in Congressional energy hearings

April 5, 2019

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation will testify before the U.S. Natural Resources Committee during a hearing focusing on “Rebuilding and Privatization of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority,” the nonprofit announced.

Foundation President Nelson Colón-Tarrats will present his comments on April 9, at 10 a.m.

On March 16, a delegation from the Committee of Natural Resources visited the Toro Negro Inc. Solar Community in Ciales, the first solar community on the island, which owns and manages its renewable energy system.

Led by Congressman Raúl Grijalva, the visit was part of a series of meetings the group held to learn first-hand about the island’s current situation. On this occasion, the Toro Negro community had the opportunity to present the model of energy self-sufficiency developed by the Foundation and Somos Solar.

The Toro Negro project took four months to build out, and comprises 20 micro-networks, which make up the solar community that provides energy to 28 homes.

“With a voltage of 83KWPV and 116 KWH batteries, the community is an example of what can be achieved with determination and with the encouragement of philanthropic institutions such as the Foundation and Somos Solar, and with the support of other institutions such as Para La Naturaleza and Duke University,” nonprofit officials said.