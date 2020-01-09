P.R. Food Bank launches campaign to collect supplies for communities hit by earthquakes

January 9, 2020 130

The Puerto Rico Food Bank, a nonprofit that distributes supplies to more than 140 organizations dedicated to fighting hunger in Puerto Rico, has launched a food collection campaign to deliver aid to the communities most affected by this week’s earthquakes.

“The need is great and to continue with our mission to fight hunger in every corner of Puerto Rico, we ask everyone’s cooperation to help us deliver food to the communities in the south and west areas,” said Denise L. Santos, president of the Puerto Rico Food Bank.

The organization requests the following non-perishable items:

UHT milk

Rice

Beans

Canned vegetables and meats

Dried cereals

Canned soups

Dried and canned pasta

Canned and powdered juices

Oil

Instant coffee

Water

Toilet paper

Detergents

Toothpaste

Bath soap

Paper towels

Items can be dropped off at the Puerto Rico Food Bank’s warehouse Jan. 10-12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Country Club Industrial Park. Cash donations can be made through ATHmovil/Bancodealimentosdepr.

