P.R. gets $10.4M in federal funding for 330 Center, Head Start

March 8, 2019 139

Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, announced the approval of $10.4 million in federal funds allocated by the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

Neomed Center Inc., a 330 Center will receive an allocation of $5.9 million to cover the costs of its services. Neomed receives funding from the federal government through Section 330 of the Public Health Service Act, through the Health Center Cluster (H-80) program.

It is a community organization that provides comprehensive primary health care in areas where economic or geographic barriers limit access to affordable health care.



Neomed has been providing health services such as immunization, laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, dental and others in different locations across the island for 24 years.

Meanwhile, the Foundation for the Development of Homeownership Inc. received $4.4 million to provide services to minors. The funds were given under the disaster assistance program for Head Start Centers.

This assignment is part of the recovery funds allocated to Puerto Rico to address the impact of the hurricanes of 2017, which are part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of February 2018.

The organization offers early Head Start and regular Head Start programs in the towns of Caguas, San Lorenzo, Gurabo, Juncos, Trujillo Alto, Cayey, Aguas Buenas, Comerio, Guayama, Loiza, Las Piedras, Aibonito and Canovanas.