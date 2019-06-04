P.R. included in USDA home repair pilot program

June 4, 2019 198

Puerto Rico has been selected to participate in a pilot program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, which is kicking off “National Homeownership Month.”

USDA Rural

Development State Director for Puerto Rico, Josué E. Rivera, said the island has

been included in the Single-Family Housing Repair Loans & Grants program, also

known as the Section 504 Home Repair program.

The

initiative provides loans to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or

modernize their homes or grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove

health and safety hazards.

“This help is

very important for Puerto Rico now that we are entering the hurricane season. We

can use the 504 HR Program to make our homes more resilient and safer to

withstand a hurricane and also repair the houses affected by Hurricanes Irma and

María,” he said.

The provisions

under this pilot program include:

Removing the requirement to subdivide or sell land which borrower already owns;

Increasing the maximum repair loan from $20,000 to $40,000; and,

Increasing the maximum grant from $7,500 to $10,000 (elderly only-lifetime limit.)

The USDA

Single Family Housing Program have served more than 4.4 million families in

Rural America since President Truman signed the Housing Act in 1949.

Throughout

June USDA employees will celebrate National Homeownership Month with events

across the nation.