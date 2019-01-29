P.R. Institute of Statistics seeks public comment on its services

January 29, 2019 123

As part of a strategic planning effort to be met after 11 years of operations, the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics is inviting its website users and the general public to participate in a six-question survey through which it seeks to gather feedback about its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities

“We invite all users of estadisticas.pr and the services we offer at the Institute to participate in this short survey that will allow us to obtain valuable information for a strategic organizational development plan we are undertaking,” said the Institute’s Executive Director Mario Marazzi.

The proposed plan aims to conduct an organizational assessment to identify and know where the Institute is since the start of its operations in 2007.

“This effort does not aim to promote a restructuring or reorganization of the Institute. Quite the opposite. What we seek is to know where Institute is effective and where it can improve; to better understand where the Institute is currently positioned vis-a-vis its founding law to implement its mission more effectively,” said Marazzi.

As part of that effort, the Institute hired the consulting firm Linterna, which has been developing an organizational diagnosis and mid-term development plan for the Institute. For the project, Linterna is collecting information both internally and externally through the survey.