P.R. IT Cluster’s ‘CIO & IT Leadership Conference ’19’ to focus on AI, cybersecurity

May 7, 2019 74

Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster co-Chairman, Antonio Sosa-Pascual and Board member José Huyke discuss the agenda for the upcoming conference that will feature local and international IT industry leaders talking about Artificial Intelligence, Health Technology, Cyber ​​Security, Innovation and Business Vision, IT as Economic Development, among others.

