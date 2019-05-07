P.R. IT Cluster’s ‘CIO & IT Leadership Conference ’19’ to focus on AI, cybersecurity

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster co-Chairman, Antonio Sosa-Pascual and Board member José Huyke discuss the agenda for the upcoming conference that will feature local and international IT industry leaders talking about Artificial Intelligence, Health Technology, Cyber Security, Innovation and Business Vision, IT as Economic Development, among others.
If you like this episode, please rate it and share it! Available for download and on your favorite podcast streaming platform.
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
Comment here