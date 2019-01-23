P.R. Legal Marijuana projects opening of 250 clinics in next 6 mo.’s

January 23, 2019 19

The number of patients using medicinal cannabis to manage their conditions continues to rise and so is the opening of new cannabis clinics that will create thousands of jobs, said Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana President Goodwin Aldarondo.

The trade group estimated that in the next six months, 250 new clinics will begin to operate, generating about 3,000 direct jobs and some 5,000 indirect jobs, he said.

The accelerated growth has caused an increase in demand for certifications or courses required by the Department of Health to those interested in working in the medical cannabis industry, he said.

“The industry is moving at a brisk pace. A little less than two weeks into 2019 and we have our next course for January almost sold out,” Aldarondo said.

“Citizens are educating themselves and the more educated they are, the safer they feel about the benefits of the plant, and that creates more interest in certifications,” he said.

The courses will begin Jan. 26-27 and will run for the next four months throughout the island in San Juan, Mayagüez, Ponce, Arecibo and Fajardo. Each workshop will be taught by experts and professionals in the field of medicine, regulations and law.