P.R. Linux Users Group to host 1st meeting Jan. 18

January 15, 2019

The Puerto Rico Linux Users Group Inc., a newly established nonprofit tasked with advocating the Linux open-source operating system, will hold its inaugural meeting Jan. 18 at Galería Paseos shopping mall.

This is a free event, open to all interested, organizers said.



“In the past there have been calls for local free software enthusiasts to organize, but perhaps the technology still needed to be polished,” said Armando Caussade, founder and president of the group known as PRLUG.

“But the time now is ripe and today Linux can be found everywhere, from supercomputers to mobile phones,” said Caussade, a computer science professional with an established career of more than 20 years.

PRLUG’s mission is threefold: (1) To provide socializing opportunities for those interested in the Linux operating system; (2) to host public talks and meetings that will help to bring awareness of the Linux operating system; (3) to support classroom-led courses and workshops focusing on the Linux operating system and related open-source technologies.



“We invite all those interested to join PRLUG as this will raise awareness of open-source technology in Puerto Rico. In turn, this will foster economic growth by creating an ecosystem that enables local startups in information technology,” said Caussade.

For further information on the inaugural meeting, or details about PRLUG, contact Caussade either by phone (787–531–6914) or e-mail.