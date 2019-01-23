P.R Nonprofit Capacity Building Network to boost grassroots organizations

January 23, 2019 20

The Puerto Rico Nonprofit Capacity Building Network is coming together to provide training, networking opportunities and funding for grassroots organizations across Puerto Rico.

The goal is to increase their capacity to meet crucial community needs in areas such as housing, climate resilience, education and health, especially as the island recovers from Hurricanes Irma and María.

Led by Enterprise Community Partners, NeighborWorks America and the Puerto Rico Community Foundation, the Puerto Rico Nonprofit Capacity Building Network will strengthen local nonprofits, which for decades have done remarkable work despite challenges that include limited operating funds, small staffs and sporadic training opportunities.

The network will develop an infrastructure to address obstacles by improving coordination among nonprofits, government and business and by equipping organizations with additional knowledge in areas such as advocacy, collaboration, financial planning and leadership, organizers said.

“Enterprise recognizes the immense dedication of Puerto Rico’s nonprofits — and the challenges they must regularly overcome — based on our collaboration with them and with business and government on the island over the past two decades,” said Laurel Blatchford, president, Enterprise Community Partners.

“I’m proud that the Puerto Rico Nonprofit Capacity Building Network will provide training and expertise that can significantly increase nonprofits’ ability to advance affordable housing and other avenues to opportunity for Puerto Ricans,” she said.

The network kicked off at a full-day event in San Juan, entitled “Together, We’re Better: How Nonprofits are Helping Rebuild from Hurricanes Irma and María.” Leaders from Enterprise, NeighborWorks and the Community Foundation explained that it will focus on three areas:

Identifying local needs, to address both what services – in areas such as housing, health care and resilience — will help Puerto Rico’s communities thrive and what training and resources will make local nonprofits more effective in delivering those services.

Improving coordination among local stakeholders, so that nonprofits, government at all levels and businesses better understand other groups’ capabilities, which will encourage partnerships between and within sectors and improve services.

Developing and implementing a detailed action plan, particularly in collaboration with nonprofits throughout Puerto Rico, since capturing their insights and experience will concentrate the network’s efforts on topics that will bring the greatest benefits to island residents.

One of the network’s first initiatives will provide nonprofits training on using federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds to support recovery and rebuilding. This session will explain CDBG-DR and create connections between organizations so they can learn from each other, develop collaborations and prepare for future needs.

“NeighborWorks America looks forward to partnering with Enterprise Community Partners and the Puerto Rico Community Foundation to pave the way for increased collaboration that results in greater impact and resources,” said Marietta Rodriguez, president of NeighborWorks America.

“We remain committed to supporting local nonprofits, which have a deeper understanding of the needs of residents, to build their capacity and support each other in ongoing recovery efforts,” she said.

Nonprofits were a central part of the response to the emergencies created by Irma and María, even though they had to battle obstacles such as limited or nonexistent electricity, water and communications, and their staff members had their own losses and needs, the new organization noted.

María alone destroyed close to 70,000 homes in Puerto Rico, and thousands of people have emigrated from the island after the storm.

Seniors, families and low-income households, who have less access to resources to help them recover, have especially needed the support of local nonprofits. Hurricane damage came on top of decades of economic difficulties that limited the development of many key Puerto Rican institutions, including nonprofits.

“Our communities had the support of nonprofit organizations that provided help and resources to achieve immediate recovery,” said Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats, president of the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

“We know that much of the sustainable renewal will come from these community-based organizations. That is why we want to guide them and help them to access the funds coming from the CDBG-DR and act in an agile and efficient manner,” he said.