P.R.’s Bidwise included in Inc. Magazine’s America’s 5000 fastest-growing private co.’s

August 15, 2019 160

Bidwise, a Puerto Rico-based technology company that provides performance marketing services to online retailers, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Bidwise helps online stores increase sales through its commerce advertising platform, which delivers ads based on a user’s shopping intent.

Each year, Inc. Magazine publishes a list of the fastest growing private companies in America ranked by their respective revenue growth rates over the past three years.

Bidwise is listed as the 341st fastest growing company in America with 2018 revenues of $2.1 million and a three-year growth rate of 1.3%. Bidwise got the honor of being featured in Inc. Magazine’s September 2019 issue by ranking in the list’s top 10%.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work we do to create a technology platform that delivers results to online retailers and e-commerce marketers.” said Oscar Mederos, Bidwise’s co-founder. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc.”

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s exciting for Bidwise to join the ranks of the nation’s fastest-growing companies which, according to Inc., have collectively created over 1.2 million jobs for the U.S. economy,” said Simon Vielma, Bidwise’s president.

“It’s also humbling to be one of the only two companies from Puerto Rico to make the list. This year, we plan on continuing the growth by making it easier for smaller merchants who use platforms; such as shopify, to benefit from our performance advertising services.”

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held Oct.10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.