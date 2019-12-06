P.R. Telecom Bureau delivers technology to people with disabilities

December 6, 2019 198

The Puerto Rico Telecommunications Bureau (NET, as it is known in Spanish) unveiled the most comprehensive project of access to technology for the population with disabilities in Puerto Rico, offering adapted devices with free Internet access and services, NET President Sandra Torres said.

The system consists of a computer with technological capabilities adapted to facilitate its management for people with hearing, visual or motor disabilities. The equipment is located in the Free Internet Access Centers in the municipalities that are part of the NET Digital Access project, Torres said.

This week the NET opened the Internet Access Center in the Guajataca sector of Quebradillas, with an investment of $20,805 for one of the specialized systems, 14 computers, furniture and a server to manage the center.

This center is the 55th location that NET has developed islandwide, coupled with 60 wi-fi hotspots in public town squares, entailing an investment of some $2.7 million.

Next year, the NET plans to complete its presence throughout Puerto Rico’s 78 towns, Torres said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.