P.R. Tourism Co. launches campaign to boost travel agencies

March 6, 2019 54

Looking to strengthen the island’s tourism industry, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. has launched an educational campaign to inform the public about the benefits provided by agency-certified travel agencies certified when planning trips or vacations.

Certified Travel Agencies provide travelers a wide variety of alternatives to vacation in and outside the island, with the guarantee of getting personalized service.

Currently, in Puerto Rico there are 200 travel agencies and 35 wholesale agencies authorized by the Tourism Co. regulated by law. Both types of entities are under the agency’s oversight, to make sure customers get what they pay for.

“At the Tourism Co. we’re well aware of the relevance of travel agencies and wholesalers so that citizens can enjoy their vacation time, with the assurance that industry experts will offer the best hotel options, attractive transportation and experiences according to their expectations in a reliable way,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

Travel agencies and wholesalers are grouped mostly through three organizations comprising this sector of the industry: Travel Agents Association; the American Society of Travel Agents, San Juan chapter and the Society of Wholesale Travel & Tours.

“The Tourism Co.’s educational campaign on the use of authorized travel agents, will strengthen confidence in using them because they guarantee the quality of services and help Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Manuel J. Franceschini, president of the Association Puerto Rican Travel Agencies.

The Tourism Co. has developed, through its website , a tool to inform agencies and the general public about the agencies it supports, and the procedures and requirements to become certified, among other relevant information.