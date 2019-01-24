P.R. Treasury Dept. grants payment moratorium to furloughed federal employees

January 24, 2019 74

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department has granted a moratorium on payment plans to U.S. government employees affected by the partial shutdown that is now the longest in history.

Treasury Secretary Teresita Fuentes said as a result of the partial shutdown in effect since Dec. 22, 2018, employees that have gone without pay are being given a moratorium from January to March on any payment plan signed by those employees with the agency.

She anticipated that “hundreds of taxpayers will benefit from this moratorium.”

Fuentes explained that federal government employees who receive a notification related to the imposition of fines, interest and penalties — or if Treasury requires a payment due to non-compliance with the terms of the payment plan — they should go to a Taxpayer Service Center to have them eliminated.

If Treasury has automatically debited a payment, they will be credited to the amounts still owed or will be reimbursed, in case the taxpayer no longer owes the agency. Taxpayers may request that automatic debits be deferred.

Fuentes said the moratorium period could be extended if this government closure continues.

“According to our agency’s strategic plan, we must ensure the dignity of our clients, the taxpayers. With this moratorium we show empathy for these people who have been affected by situations beyond their reach,” she concluded.