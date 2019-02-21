P.R./USVI offered hotline to Solix Inc. E-rate consulting services

February 21, 2019 98

Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands based schools, libraries and consortia seeking broadband and telecommunications funding from the federal ‘E-rate’ program now have access to expertise from the most experienced program team in the nation: Solix E-Rate Consulting, through an exclusive hotline and dedicated resources, the company announced.

Solix Inc., which served as the E-rate business process solution provider for 20 years, has established a dedicated hotline 844-656-4405 for communities in Puerto Rico and the USVI. Clients in these territories can utilize this dedicated hotline to access Solix E-rate specialists, and communications can be conducted in English, Spanish and French Creole.

Solix’s services include preparation and filing of applications to maximize eligible funding, analytics tools, updates, invoicing, appeals and audit support. Solix is also offering a complimentary E-rate Rapid Fund Assessment. With some basic applicant information, Solix’ E-rate experts will provide:

Estimates of the amount of funding for which an applicant may qualify;

Overview of what to expect if an applicant has never applied for E-rate funding; and,

Insights into maximizing eligible funding while remaining compliant.

Additional services for schools and school districts are available through Solix’ Sivic Solutions Group, with expertise in maximizing funding from Medicaid, TANF and other federal programs. Solix Rural Health Care Consulting assists rural health care providers in obtaining funding for technology necessary for the delivery of tele-health services.

Solix is a business process outsourcing firm providing program management, technology solutions, consulting and customer care for clients throughout the United States.

The Federal Communications Commission oversees both the E-rate Program, which helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband and telecom services, and the Rural Health Care Program, which provides funding to rural health care providers for technology services.