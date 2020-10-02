P3 Authority moves ahead on projects despite pandemic-related delays

Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority, provides an update on several proposals in the pipeline in the areas of energy and transportation, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the proceedings.
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
