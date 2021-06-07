Type to search

Parador Boquemar in Cabo Rojo undergoing $150K remodeling

Contributor June 7, 2021
So far, 20 of the Boquemar hotel's 75 rooms have been upgraded.

The Parador Boquemar hotel in Cabo Rojo is launching the first phase of a $150,000, six-month remodeling project that will be ready by year’s end, property officials announced.

So far, 20 of its 75 rooms have been upgraded, as the property gets ready for “a great number of people during the summer, owner Ángel Rodríguez said. He added that the work has included changing out the doors on the first floor, going from wood to white aluminum. The same will be installed on the second and third levels of the property.

This phase also calls for replacing guest room beds and their platforms, as well as the furniture, he said.

“We’ve been managing this property for 48 years and we’ve constantly made a series of changes to the facilities so that our visitors feel comfortable and have a good experience staying with us,” said Rodríguez.

The hotel now features three specialized rooms for people with special needs. Each room has an easily accessible entrance and railings in the bathrooms. There also have rooms available for large families, which can accommodate between six and eight people.

On the other hand, the executive said even with the government’s new executive order, the property continues to maintain security measures with the use of a mask and hand sanitizer, until the Health Department determines that Puerto Rico has achieved herd immunity.

