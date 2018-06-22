Parallel 18 to host ‘El Boricua se las Inventa,’ 5th Demo Day

Start-up generator Parallel 18 will host its 5th Demo Day, under the slogan “El Boricua se las Inventa,” on June 26 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, when participants will showcase their ideas.

“The objective of this 5th Demo Day is to provide an excellent opportunity to show off what local entrepreneurs can accomplish when they think big. In this edition, we highlight Puerto Rican entrepreneurs that stood out after Hurricane María,” said Parallel 18 Executive Director Sebastian Vidal.

The companies that will present are graduates from the special program Pre18, for which 40 local projects were selected to help them reach the market.

Attendants not only will have the opportunity to see the presentation of the business ideas and will be able to listen to successful local entrepreneurs that has worked in Silicon Valley and have come back as Pre18 Advisors.

In addition to presenting their business ideas, the pre18 entrepreneurs will compete for two special awards sponsored by MCS Foundation and T-Mobile, two companies that are supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico.

“We’re very proud that so many companies will be strengthened. They fight to continue innovating and growing, despite the hurricane and that the circumstances in Puerto Rico they were not the best,” said Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust CEO Lucy Crespo. P18 is under the auspices of the Trust.

To register, click HERE.