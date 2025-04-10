Parallel18 graduates 23 startups, selects Raya Power for int’l program

Meghan Wood, co-founder of Raya Power, which was selected to join Parallel18’s international P18 accelerator for a 20-week program.

The DemoDay event in Puerto Rico marked the close of pre18’s seventh cohort and recognized standout startups.

Parallel18 celebrated the culmination of its seventh generation of the pre18 program with a DemoDay event that showcased 23 emerging Puerto Rican startups. The program, part of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, offers 12 weeks of business education and mentorship to help local entrepreneurs grow their ventures.

Among the standout companies was renewable energy startup Raya Power, which earned a fast pass to participate in Parallel18’s international P18 accelerator this July. Raya Power will receive a $40,000 grant and 20 weeks of mentoring to support its global expansion.

“The evolution we have witnessed in these 23 Puerto Rican companies confirms that innovation continues to be a vital economic driver for our island,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo. “We will continue to bet on these entrepreneurs because they represent the sustainable economic future we are building for Puerto Rico.”

During the program, each startup received a $25,000 grant, one-on-one mentoring, business workshops and participated in community GiveBack initiatives. The cohort represented a range of sectors including agtech, health, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, education and clean energy, with founders from Bayamón, Mayagüez, Loíza and San Juan.

As part of DemoDay, corporate partners presented awards to several teams. ProRanked received Banco Popular’s Mi Banco Comercial award; Puny.bz was recognized by Co.Co.Haus and Hello Media; and BookSell received the People’s Love Award and legal consulting from Sifre Group.

Since its launch, 207 local startups have completed the pre18 program, with 53 advancing to the international P18 accelerator.