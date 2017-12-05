Parallel18 to visit several towns to provide guidance on Pre18 program

Business accelerator Parallel18 (P18) will visit a number of towns through the end of the month to provide guidance and help fill out applications to enter Pre18, the pre-accelerator aimed to help innovative businesses in Puerto Rico, in early stages with global potential, to reach the market.

P18 representatives will visit Bayamón, San Juan, Ponce, Mayagüez, Caguas, and Humacao to offer the free informative sessions. Those interested in attending may register by sending their information (name and town) to the following address: cobi@parallel18.com or via P18’s social media networks.

The “info sessions” will take place in each municipality from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The itinerary of visits go as follows:

Dec. 6: San Juan (Piloto 151, #1413 Ponce de León Ave., Santurce)

Dec. 11: Mayagüez (PRTEC / PR Technoeconomic Corridor, #177 Balboa, La

Quinta Industrial Park)

Dec. 12: Mayagüez (UPR and La Cabra Tostá, located at #16 Morell Campos St.)

Dec. 14: Ponce (Architecture School of Ponce)

Dec. 18: Caguas (INTECO)

Dec. 18: San Juan (Innovation Center/Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, Barrio Monacillos, Río Piedras)

Dec. 19: Humacao (Location to be confirmed)

Pre18 is a program dedicated to helping innovative business in Puerto Rico, in early stages with global potential, to reach the market.

Interested parties have until Jan. 15, 2018 to apply to this program and compete for one of up to 40 available spaces. The application must be completed in English, since the evaluation will be done through the YouNoodle platform by international judges.

Once selected through an evaluation committee, the Puerto Rican companies will participate in the program which will include workshops and mentoring for 12 weeks and will receive a $20,000 grant.

The business development curriculum will be offered by local and international mentors, so the work sessions can be in English or Spanish. At the end of the 12-week period, the 20 best performing companies go directly to the evaluation of the selection committee to enter P18’s fifth generation (Gen. 5) of the accelerator that will start in the summer of 2018.

Selected companies also have access to a package of services with local and international companies such as: Amazon Web Services, SendGrid, HubSpot and others, equivalent to more than $200,000.

To participate in the program, it is required that at least one founder work full-time on the project, at P18’s Santurce offices, during the period of the program and comply with the required activities.