ParkMobile expands to Puerto Rico with contactless parking at Distrito T-Mobile

Contributor October 21, 2021
ParkMobile is a provider of smart parking and mobility solutions. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Parkmobile, LLC)

Smart parking and mobility solutions provider, ParkMobile, announced its expansion to Puerto Rico through a partnership with the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment venue in San Juan.

Visitors are now able to pay for parking on their mobile devices in close to 3,000 spaces within three off-street gated facilities on the property.

The integration of ParkMobile’s contactless payment system “will help eliminate long lines at the pay stations in the parking locations by simplifying the exit process,” the company stated.

Later this year, ParkMobile plans to add parking reservations to Distrito T-Mobile for concerts, dining, convention center attendees, and on-site events.

“The integration of ParkMobile will make visiting Distrito T-Mobile an even better experience for our guests,” said Gabriel de Cárdenas, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile.”By partnering with them, we’re streamlining the parking process and reducing the traffic congestion often faced when exiting the onsite parking garages.”

The ParkMobile app has 28 million users across 450 cities the US mainland and is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

“We are excited to welcome Distrito T-Mobile to the ParkMobile network,” says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. “This is our first venture into Puerto Rico and an important market for us. We’re thrilled to continue introducing ParkMobile to countries outside of the US and Canada.”

To pay for hourly parking, a user enters the facility and pulls a ticket from the machine. Once parked, a user enters zone #10101, shown on nearby signage, into the ParkMobile app and scans the QR code from the ticket in the app. To exit, users will insert the ticket into the machine, prompting the app to process payment and the gate to lift.

