‘Parrandón del Yunque’ celebrates entrepreneurial spirit of P.R. communities

More than 40 emerging entrepreneurs and about 30 artists will come together Nov. 30 to celebrate the “Parrandón del Yunque,” an event that will offer the local public and tourists the best of the entrepreneurial culture that grows around the El Yunque National Rainforest.

The “Parrandón del Yunque” is one of the initiatives of the business ideas development program El Yunque Emprende created in 2006 by both entities as part of the Forest Management Plan that includes contributing to the communities that are part of this natural wonder.

The event will take place on PR-955, which is the main access road to the rainforest, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Raquel Skerrett-Escalera, executive director of business accelerator Vitrina Solidaria.

The first edition of the Parrandón del Yunque, held last year drew more than 30 entrepreneurs who generated more than $11,000 in sales. There were more than 450 attendees, organizers said.

“For El Yunque National Forest, it’s a pleasure to join forces with Vitrina Solidaria, local companies, community members and the Municipality of Río Grande at the ‘El Parrandón del Yunque event in Palmer,” said Keenan Adams, interim forest supervisor at El Yunque.

“This town party serves as a preamble to the Christmas season and is an opportunity to educate and raise the value of neighboring communities in the nine municipalities surrounding El Yunque,” he said, noting entrance is free of charge.

The nine towns that are part of the forest are: Canóvanas, Río Grande, Luquillo, Fajardo, Ceiba, Naguabo, Humacao, Las Piedras and Juncos.

