Paseo Caribe courting locals, tourists with renewed entertainment/dining proposal

Ten days after Hurricane María slammed into Puerto Rico in September 2017, Paseo Caribe resumed operation of its oceanfront mixed-use complex. And despite challenges such as the exit of tenants from El Mercado food court and its retail areas, operator CPG Island Servicing continues to bet on the local market and is working again to establish a connection between the property and locals and tourists, through its entertainment and gastronomy options.

Sam Kirschner, president of CPG Island Servicing, sat down with Dollars & Sense to discuss those topics, as well as Paseo Caribe’s expectations about the upcoming opening of the El Distrito entertainment venue across the way in Miramar.

