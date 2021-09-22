PASH Global to equip Fresenius Kabi’s San Germán plant with solar energy system

Fresenius Kabi's manufacturing site in San Germán.

UK-based developer PASH Global announced Tuesday it will build a 1-MW ground-mounted solar farm for German pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi at its manufacturing site in San Germán.

The new system will enable Fresenius Kabi to further reduce its environmental footprint by generating its own supply of renewable energy at the site, the company stated.

The new solar energy system will generate an estimated 1,504-megawatt hours (MWh) per year to power the healthcare company’s operations, which means that 1,386 megatons (MT) of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent per year will be avoided, Frenesius Kabi officials said.

The project is expected to reach commercial operations by the third quarter of 2022.

“PASH has proven experience and track record in delivering solar power system projects in Puerto Rico,” said PASH Global CEO Kofi Owusu-Bempah. “We are again the partner of choice for commercial and industrial companies who are serious about reducing their carbon emissions. PASH is committed to energy diversification and sustainability by building more capacity in renewables across the island of Puerto Rico.”

PASH’s in-house technical and engineering team will be responsible for the entire design and construction. The solar energy system will be built to meet the challenges of hurricanes and windstorms to provide further resilience for Fresenius Kabi’s operations, company officials said.

“The implementation of a new solar power system at our manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico is a clear sign of commitment to our environmental responsibility,” said Frenesius Kabi Management Board member, Christian Hauer. “The photovoltaic technology enables us to generate sustainable energy for our essential transfusion medicine and cell therapies production at San Germán. Thereby, we can provide our lifesaving products for critically and chronically ill