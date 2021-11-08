Type to search

Passenger traffic at LMM up 14.4% in October, vs. same month in ’19

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 8, 2021
The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. (Credit: FEMA/Eduardo Martínez).

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, known as ASUR — whose subsidiary Aerostar Holdings operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) — confirmed that passenger traffic at the facility increased 14.4% in October, in comparison to the same month in 2019.

The company compares current results to pre-pandemic numbers, which “reflect a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US.”

In October 2021, 753,623 passengers used the LMM in comparison to 658,632 in October 2019 and 385,608 in October 2020, the company’s report shows.

During the first 10 months of this year, 7,929,015 passengers traveled through Puerto Rico’s main airport hub in Carolina, a 2.6% increase from the 7,730,812 on record for October 2019, and up 103.8% up when compared to the 3,891,401 accounted for in October 2020.

When broken down, the tally for October shows that 699,807 were domestic passengers, while 53,816 were international travelers using the LMM.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
