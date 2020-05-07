In-Brief

Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport down 94.5% in April

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, known as ASUR and whose subsidiary, Aerostar, operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, confirmed that passenger traffic dropped 94.5% in Puerto Rico in April, reflecting the direct blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year-over-year drop is in line with ASUR’s other airports in Mexico and Colombia, which showed a combined decrease of 96.3%, the company confirmed.

Neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to date.

In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Administration accepted a request from Gov. Wanda Vázquez that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM airport and that all passengers be screened by Puerto Rico Health Department representatives.

“As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes,” ASUR said in its report.

“Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations,” the company added.

