Passenger traffic at Puerto Rico’s primary airport jumped 9.4% in April

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

Luis Muñoz Marín Airport saw significant increases in both domestic and international passengers.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the Mexico-based international airport group that operates Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport through local company Aerostar, reported that passenger traffic in the island’s primary airport increased by 9.4% in April compared to the same month the previous year.

The company said that total passenger traffic at Muñoz Marín Airport reached 1,034,830 in April, up from 945,802 in April last year.

Domestic passengers accounted for the majority of the traffic, totaling 926,318, a 9.4% increase over the 846,406 domestic passengers in April 2023. International traffic also rose significantly, with 108,512 passengers, a 9.2% increase from the 99,396 in last year.

The growth in both domestic and international passengers reflects the continued recovery of the island’s tourism sector and the return of full operational capacity at the airport.

ASUR has concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports: nine in southeast Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America; and six in northern Colombia.

Across all its operations, passenger traffic for April reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, an increase of 1.3% compared to April 2023.

“Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 17.9% in Colombia … driven by increases of 25.3% in international traffic and 16.2% in domestic traffic,” ASUR said. “Passenger traffic in Mexico decreased 5.6%, reflecting decreases of 10.7% in domestic traffic and 1.0% in international traffic.”

The airport group noted that its figures “reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to April 30, 2024, and from April 1 to April 30, 2023,” and that, this year, “Holy Week occurred in March while in 2023 it took place in April.”