Passenger traffic down 45.2% YoY in Dec. at the LMM Airport

ASUR operates 16 airports in the Americas, including nine airports in southeast Mexico, six airports in northern Colombia and the San Juan facility.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, known as ASUR — and a 60% joint venture partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport — reported a 45.2% drop total passenger traffic at the San Juan hub in December 2020, when compared to the same month in 2019.

Traffic at the airport was “impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Mexico City-based company said.

This announcement reflects comparisons between Dec. 1-31, 2020 and from Dec. 1-31, 2019.

The company’s data shows that last month a total of 513,404 passengers used the San Juan airport, in comparison to the 937,716 on record for December 2019.

When broken down, the figures for December 2020 showed that 485,411 of the passengers were categorized as domestic traffic, down 42.6% from the 845,671 on record for December 2019. International travelers reached 27,993 in December 2020, down 69.6% from the 92,045 reported in December 2019.

Passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was down 48.7%, with 4,845,353 travelers using the facility through December 2020, versus 9,448,253 reported for the same year-to-date period in 2019.

Domestic traffic was down 46.2% in 2020, with 4,547,541 passengers using the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, versus 8,455,993 reported in 2019. Meanwhile, international traffic was down a whopping 70%, with 297,812 passengers accounted for in 2020, versus 992,260 reported for the same period in 2019, ASUR reported.

