Passenger traffic up 10.5% at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport YoY in July

Year-to-date numbers show that around 8.1 million passengers passed through Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport from January to July 2024, compared to nearly 7.4 million during the first seven months of 2023.

Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, up 9.5% and 17.4%, respectively.

The number of passengers that used the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), Puerto Rico’s main airport facility, slightly exceeded 1.4 million in July, marking a 10.5% growth compared to the 1.2 million recorded for the same month last year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), which operates Muñoz Marín Airport through local joint venture partner Aerostar Airport Holdings, confirmed that Puerto Rico reported increases in both domestic and international traffic, with domestic traffic up by 9.5% and international traffic by 17.4%.

The report shows that a little more than 1.2 million domestic passengers used the airport in July 2024, compared to the 1.1 million in July 2023. As for international traffic, the number of passengers passing through the airport rose to 190,030 from 161,896 over the same period.

Year-to-date figures from January to July 2024 show that around 8.1 million passengers have passed through the airport, an increase from nearly 7.4 million during the first seven months of 2023.

The total includes 7.2 million domestic passengers and 912,366 international travelers, up from 6.6 million domestic and 775,038 international passengers in the same period last year, according to the report.

ASUR operates 16 airports throughout the Americas and holds a 60% joint venture participation in Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC, which manages the Muñoz Marín Airport through a public-private partnership with the Puerto Rican government.