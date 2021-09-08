Type to search

Passenger traffic up 14.8% at Luis Muñoz Marín Int.’l Airport last month, vs. Aug. ’19

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 8, 2021
Year-to-date, nearly 6.5 million passengers have used the LMM facility.

Total passenger traffic using the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) facility in San Juan showed a 14.8% increase in August, versus the same month in 2019, prior to the negative effects that the COVID-19 pandemic had on air traffic.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, parent company of Aerostar — which operates the LMM — reported a total of 935,781 travelers passed through Puerto Rico’s main airport facility from Aug. 1-31, 2021. When compared to the same period in 2019, the airport saw 815,043 passengers walk through. In August 2020, the total was 302,237.

Last month’s total is broken down into 872,000 domestic travelers and 63,781 international passengers — a segment that is still picking up as pandemic restrictions are eased.

Year-to-date, nearly 6.5 million passengers have used the LMM facility, up 102.3% from the 3.2 million recorded in 2020 and still flat when compared to 2019, when traffic was still unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
