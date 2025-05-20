PathStone graduates 15 from EPA environmental training in Puerto Rico

Graduates from the most recent PathStone training cohort came from Puerto Rico municipalities including Bayamón, Cataño, Corozal, Dorado, Morovis, Naranjito, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Vega Alta and Vega Baja.

The program trained residents for jobs in environmental response and disaster recovery.

PathStone Corp. celebrated the graduation of 15 participants from its environmental training program in Puerto Rico, a three-year Environmental Protection Agency-funded initiative that prepares residents for careers in environmental and emergency response.

“This project has allowed us to transform lives and empower those seeking to advance in careers related to environmental care,” said Mileidy Soto, senior director of training and employment programs at PathStone. “This achievement reaffirms our commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic and social development by offering real opportunities for growth and job mobility.”

The program launched in 2022 and concluded in May 2025 with a total investment of $200,000. Participants received 71 hours of training in areas including Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER), forklift operation, Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-hour training (OSHA 10), CPR, automated external defibrillator (AED), disaster site response and Worker Protection Standards.

Since the program’s start, 55 people have completed the training, with 32 placed in jobs and six enrolled in university studies. Of the graduates who fulfilled the program’s requirements, 32 were women.

“Since 2015, we’ve benefited more than 365 residents, supporting more than 250 people in entering high-growth careers within the environmental sector and other related industries,” Soto said. “Continuing to work in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency allows us to expand our reach and contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for the island.”

