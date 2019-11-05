PathStone marks 50 years transforming lives; Names P.R. native as CEO

November 5, 2019 106

Following 50 years of socio-economic contribution in the U.S. mainland and 20 in Puerto Rico, nonprofit PathStone Corp. is celebrating its track record of developing family and individual self-sufficiency by strengthening rural and urban communities.

The organization has also appointed Puerto Rican Alex Castro, as CEO of the organization, promoting him from his current position as COO in April 2020, after current CEO Stuart Mitchell retires.

“In PathStone appreciate the years of service and Stuart Mitchell’s extensive legacy as chief executive officer of our organization. His extensive career fighting poverty and advocating for programs for the benefit of individuals and economically and socially disadvantaged communities inspire us to continue his legacy,” Castro said.

“As a Puerto Rican who knows firsthand the poverty and the challenges facing poor communities, I pledge to continue his work creating new opportunities and stories of overcoming through our programs that promote social justice,” Castro said.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York and Ponce, Puerto Rico, the entity established itself on the island in 1998. Since then, it has changed the lives of thousands of individuals and hundreds of communities through training and employment programs, housing development and rehabilitation and assistance to small and medium businesses.

In Puerto Rico, PathStone Corp. has fulfilled its mission backed by allies such as Citibank, MCS Foundation, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, Puerto Rico Community Foundation, Hispanic Federation, Wells Fargo, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and USDA Rural Development, among others.

After Hurricane María devastated the island in September 2017, PathStone doubled-up on its rebuild efforts. Through its training programs and employment assistance to small and medium businesses and housing development it helped individuals, families and entrepreneurs whose businesses, homes or jobs were affected.

