Payless Shoesource donates 3K pairs of shoes to Hurricane María victims

As part of its commitment to Puerto Rico and helping the community, Payless Shoesource, in partnership with Pirates Charities (a charity run by the Pittsburgh Pirates) distributed more than 3,000 pairs of athletic shoes for Hurricane Maria victims who everything in a matter of hours, including basic items like shoes.

The shoe distribution has visited different communities throughout the island in Manatí, Cayey, Lares and San Juan, benefiting thousands of Puerto Ricans.

The most recent delivery of more than 1,500 pairs of shoes was made this weekend in an activity coordinated with the Municipality of Caguas where thousands of families, men, women and children received their new footwear from the hand of Payless representatives, Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres and Luis Roberto Clemente, on behalf of Pirates Charities.

“We are extremely proud and grateful for the work done here in Puerto Rico by our team of store associates, who, diligently, with passion and smiles on their faces reestablished the operations of our stores to serve their customers with the commitment that has always characterized them,” said Denise Bernard, senior director of retail operations for Latin America and the Caribbean for Payless Shoesource.

“They, despite their personal circumstances, have gone beyond their call of duty and are the best example of the resilience and invincible attitude of the Puerto Rican people,” she said.

“Payless loves Puerto Rico and we are proud of our 25-year relationship,” said Darren Haddock, senior vice president for retail operations & international at Payless.

“We know the need continues to be great on the island, and we are pleased to be able to provide some relief to families in this way,” he said. “And we are very grateful to the Pirates organization for partnering with us on the distribution.”

“The Clemente family along with the Pittsburgh Pirates has always collaborated with charitable causes. Payless has been a champion in delivering three thousand pairs of shoes that symbolize every hit that my dad connected,” said Clemente.

“Payless gives a new meaning to the phrase ‘Puerto Rico se Levanta’ because, with this donation, it helps them to walk. I am happy and proud to be part of this initiative and I am sure it will be the first of many,” Clemente said.