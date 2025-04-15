Type to search

PenFed Credit Union, Everfi host 5th financial literacy event

NIMB Staff April 15, 2025
PenFed Credit Union President and CEO James Schenck with Carmen Belén Veiga High School students.

Students in Puerto Rico completed a digital program on savings, credit and long-term planning.

PenFed Credit Union and Everfi recently hosted a financial literacy event for more than 80 students in grades 9–12 at Carmen Belén Veiga High School in Juana Díaz. 

The students had completed “Tu dinero, tu sueño” (“Your Money, Your Dreams”), a digital financial education program provided by PenFed through its long-standing partnership with Everfi.

“PenFed believes the best way to serve Puerto Rico is to continue to empower the next generation to achieve their financial dreams,” said PenFed Credit Union President James Schenck.

“We remain committed to investing in the development of Puerto Rico’s young future leaders and are grateful for the support of Everfi and Carmen Belén Veiga High School as we promote financial literacy and encourage students to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities,” he added.

The partnership between PenFed and Everfi, now in its seventh year, has delivered financial education to more than 4,000 students in 27 public and private schools across Puerto Rico. The Everfi curriculum covers topics such as savings and checking accounts, credit, major purchases, investing, retirement and funding higher education.

PenFed team members, including financial center, wealth and mortgage managers, joined students in a “speed networking” session, where small groups discussed key financial skills covered in the program.

The event marked the fifth time PenFed and Everfi have hosted a financial literacy initiative in Puerto Rico. Previous events were held in San Juan.

Two students were awarded $1,250 scholarships in recognition of their participation and performance in the program.

“PenFed’s unwavering commitment to enhancing financial literacy in Puerto Rico is truly commendable,” said Everfi CEO Ray Martínez. “Every student deserves access to quality financial education and the opportunity to build a secure financial future. By providing these essential tools, we are empowering students to take control of their financial destinies and create a brighter, more prosperous future.”

“We’re honored to collaborate with PenFed in this transformative initiative, ensuring that every student has the chance to achieve their financial dreams,” he added. 

NIMB Staff
