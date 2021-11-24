PenFed Credit Union pumps $2M into Guaynabo office expansion

PenFed currently serves more than 250,000 members in Puerto Rico.

PenFed Credit Union announced the $2 million expansion of its financial center in the San Patricio Office Center in Guaynabo. The space now spans 11,000 square feet, where it plans to open a bilingual service center in 2022 with career opportunities for an additional 24 employees, officials said.

The expansion “will provide more space and represents PenFed’s commitment to meeting the needs of members across Puerto Rico, while continuing to support Puerto Rico’s economy by providing financial services and adding employment opportunities,” said PenFed Credit Union CEO James Schenck.

“PenFed is proud to expand and improve our service to the Guaynabo community and all of Puerto Rico,” he said. “The best way to serve Puerto Rico is by creating jobs and helping people realize their financial goals. PenFed continues to expand our investment in the people of Puerto Rico.”

PenFed currently serves more than 250,000 members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce and on the US Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed has had a presence on the island for 15 years, it confirmed.

Since Hurricane María struck in 2017, PenFed has invested more than $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy.