Peninsula, a luxury 18-story residential condominium rising in Condado

The former mansion that once housed a Chilli’s restaurant in the Condado area of San Juan has been razed to make way for an 18-story residential building called the Peninsula.

According to the project’s website, the Peninsula will feature contemporary architectural design with panoramic views of the Miramar District across the Condado Lagoon and of the Atlantic to the north.

Located on 1002 Ashford Ave., the Peninsula will feature one, three-bedroom apartment per floor, with prices starting at $1.6 million for some 3,013 square feet. A second floor plan offers more living space, at 3,765 square feet.

Amenities in each of the apartment homes — which feature 10-foot ceilings — include a matchless balcony with whirlpool spa, living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast areas, as well as an additional room that can be used as a studio, according to the project’s website.

Numerous attempts to reach property executives were unsuccessful, as calls and messages were unanswered. Consequently, this media outlet was unable to confirm the condominium’s price tag.

The Peninsula, which will be known for its glass and concrete structure, was designed by Architect Lucas Cambó.

According to sources, it is possible that the mansion next door that used to house the Casa Lola restaurant, will also be demolished. However, it is not clear whether that lot will be incorporated into the Peninsula project.

According to the Peninsula’s website, the target audience for this property is foreign or stateside residents looking to move to Puerto Rico, as it features a section explaining the benefits of Puerto Rico’s Act 20, which offers tax incentives for export services from the island.