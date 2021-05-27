Pep Boys to award $100K in scholarships to aspiring automotive technicians

The application window is now open and will remain open until midnight on June 4th, 2021.

Automotive service network Pep Boys and an Icahn Enterprises L.P., has opened a call for those studying to become technicians to apply for one of the 15 scholarships available in the annual Find Your Drive scholarship program.

Scholarships awarded through the program this year will total $100,000 to celebrate the company’s centennial and continue the “Race to 2026” initiative, designed to recruit talented technicians in the automotive industry and close America’s skills gap.

This year’s program will include five $10,000 scholarships to be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in major metro areas: Dallas/Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Puerto Rico.

An additional ten $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in other areas in the US.

To be eligible for consideration for a scholarship, students must be pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification through a full- or part-time college or trade school program and meet certain academic requirements, provide a written or video essay, and submit two letters of recommendation.

The application window is now open and will remain open until midnight on June 4th, 2021.

The annual scholarship program is part of Pep Boys’ “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap projected to grow to 46,000 over the next five years.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.