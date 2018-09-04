Perspectives and predictions for this year’s holiday shopping season

September 4, 2018 106

In this episode of Dollar$ and $ense, a News is my Business podcast, executives Jorge Agüelles-Morán, president of the United Retailers Association, and Iván Báez, president of the Puerto Rico Retail Sales Association, offer their predictions for this year’s holiday shopping season on the island.

They also share their concerns about the challenges that remain for the sector — both small and mid-sized businesses as well as big-box retailers — one year after Hurricane María battered Puerto Rico.