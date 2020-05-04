Pfizer, The Pfizer Foundation donate $40M to combat COVID-19 pandemic

May 4, 2020 70

Pfizer Inc. and The Pfizer Foundation announced the commitment of $40 million in medical and charitable cash grants to help combat the global health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. and around the world.

The donation addresses “the urgent needs of partners who are working to slow the spread of the virus within communities and strengthen vulnerable healthcare systems against future public health threats,” the company stated.

Pfizer is also responding to patient and healthcare provider needs during this unprecedented time by evolving its U.S. Patient Assistance Program and donating additional critical medicines and vaccines in the U.S. and around the world.

“We’re in the midst of a global health crisis and understand the need for immediate and significant philanthropic and private sector contributions to help sustain local and global partners on the front lines of the pandemic response, with the goal of saving lives,” said Caroline Roan, president of The Pfizer Foundation and vice president, Global Health & Patient Access at Pfizer Inc.

“At Pfizer, we believe it is our responsibility to help protect the most vulnerable from this disease and are putting the full weight of our resources behind our comprehensive COVID-19 response,” she said.

The combined donation includes medical and charitable grants from Pfizer Inc. and The Pfizer Foundation to support both domestic and global responses.