Pharma-Bio Serv reports $10.2M in revenue

June 16, 2020 229

Pharma-Bio Serv Inc., announced that revenues for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020 were $5.6 million and $10.2 million, respectively, an increase of approximately $498,000 and $545,000, or 9.7% and 5.6%, respectively, when compared to the same periods last year.

The Dorado-based compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries.

Net income for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020 was approximately $688,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, reflecting no significant change when compared to the same periods last year, it confirmed.

“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, our resources’ services and expertise remain dedicated to the operations and quality objectives that are critical to our customers,” said Víctor Sánchez, CEO of Pharma-Bio Serv Inc.

“We continue to actively monitor the pandemic and any potential impacts it may have on our business and results of operations for the third quarter and potentially beyond,” he added.