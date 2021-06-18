Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $3M to Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund

Carlos Rodríguez-Silvestre

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott granted the Flamboyan Foundation a $3 million donation to support the Flamboyan Arts Fund, an initiative that preserves, amplifies and sustains the arts community in Puerto Rico.

“We are grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this investment in the work we have been doing since 2018 to protect Puerto Rico’s rich artistic heritage,” said Carlos Rodríguez, executive director of Flamboyan Foundation Puerto Rico.

“This funding signals a recognition that people across the globe understand the importance of the contributions Puerto Rican artists have made throughout history,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“In the coming weeks, our team will be working hard to determine the programs that these funds will be supporting,” he added.

Since 2018 — and in response to the devastating effects of Hurricanes Irma and María — the Fund has provided critical support to 541 artists and 106 arts organizations including museums, theaters, arts education programs, and concert venues to maintain the integrity of their programming, increase their visibility, and sustain their impact.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.