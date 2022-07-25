PHSU announces $3.2M grant for biomedical sciences training program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Luis Rivera. a student of PHSU’s biomedical sciences doctoral program.

The Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) announced that it will fund the G-RISE program with $3.2 million for five years with the objective of increasing the competitiveness of Hispanic Americans who carry out biomedical research and fostering the growth of research in Puerto Rico.

The G-RISE program seeks to provide training in technical research skills, as well as in professional, operational and communication areas.

In addition, it includes opportunities for collaboration and teamwork to develop a professional network of colleagues, as well as it aims to increase the rate of students who complete their PhD.

The program is open to all students of the Biomedical Sciences doctoral program who qualify, both new enrollees and those who have been in the institution for a longer time.

To date, 59 participants have benefited and 33 have already gotten their PhD degrees under the first RISE Program that the PHSU ran for 14 years.

The goal of the new G-RISE program is to continue to increase the competitiveness and success of students, allowing them to successfully transition to careers in the biomedical research workforce, school officials said.

“The G-RISE program works in conjunction with the PHSU Moffitt Cancer Center Partnership and the RCMI program to significantly impact the student learning experience in research and drive new initiatives,” said Caroline Appleyard, director of the G-RISE program at PHSU.

“In addition to benefiting the students selected for this program, the community at large benefits from the G-RISE program due to the impact of student research,” said Appleyard.