PHSU, PRI present 180+ research projects at scientific conference

NIMB Staff May 21, 2025
The Ponce Health Sciences University–Ponce Research Institute Scientific Conference featured oral presentations and posters on basic sciences, public health, psychology, clinical studies and case reports.
More than 180 health and science research projects were presented during the 19th Ponce Health Sciences University–Ponce Research Institute (PHSU–PRI) Scientific Conference and the 3rd Research Centers in Minority Institutions (RCMI) Symposium on Health Disparities, organized by PHSU and PRI.

The event brought together more than 540 participants, including students, researchers, faculty and health professionals focused on addressing local and global health issues.

“The science conducted in Puerto Rico, through institutions like PHSU and the Ponce Research Institute, has a global reach,” said Kenira Thompson, president of PRI. “The discoveries generated here not only advance our knowledge but also contribute to concrete solutions to global public health challenges.”

The conference featured oral presentations and scientific posters on topics including basic sciences, psychology, clinical research, case reports and public health. Sessions addressed cancer, community health and disparities in research.

Among the top projects in basic sciences, Yobet A. Pérez-Pérez presented research on fear conditioning and behavior, and Dorca E. Marcano-Jiménez examined immune responses to dengue. In behavioral health, Juan José Derieux-Cruz developed a community engagement program for prostate cancer screening, and Valery Rivera explored youth vocabulary related to suicide.

Clinical study awards included Jason Alers’ analysis of factors affecting sepsis outcomes, and Rafael A. Brito-Sánchez’s work on predicting success in prostate treatment using a novel scoring system. In public health, Eduardo Zavala-Mendoza presented a needs assessment for substance use response in Puerto Rico, while Bryan A. Díaz-Font examined mosquito populations and environmental factors in Ponce.

PHSU said the projects help train future health professionals and support ongoing research. With campuses in Ponce, San Juan, St. Louis and Tortola, the institution offers programs in medicine, psychology, public health and dental medicine.

NIMB Staff
