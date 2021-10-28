PHSU’s $1.1M grant equips 8 hospitals with telemedicine technology

Doctors, assisted by different health professionals, will be able to use the equipment to perform electrocardiograms, ultrasounds, skin, eye, and ear analysis, through video calls.

As part of a $1.1 million grant from Cares Act funds awarded to the Ponce Research Institute at Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU), eight hospitals across Puerto Rico have been outfitted with new technological equipment for telemedicine, the institution announced.

The hospitals and entities to which PHSU delivered these telemedicine machines for residency programs are: Mayagüez Medical Center; Hospital Bella Vista; Hospital La Concepción de San Germán; Manatí Medical Center; Bayamón Women’s and Children’s Hospital; Hospital Damas; Hospital San Cristóbal; and the San Lucas Episcopal Hospital.

Through the next-generation technology, resident doctors of the eight hospitals on the island will be able to evaluate, from anywhere, patients who arrive in search of medical attention.

Doctors, assisted by different health professionals, will be able to use the equipment to perform electrocardiograms, ultrasounds, skin, eye, and ear analysis, through video calls.

“We’re pleased to make this delivery, not only for the benefit of resident physicians, but also as options to meet the different needs of patients in these particular times that we’re experiencing,” said Laura Domenech, senior medical officer, and director of the Ponce Research Institute’s Clinical Research Office.

This equipment will enable university students who rotate in different disciplines and from different residency programs to know and learn about other modalities that allow them to offer alternative medical consultations to their patients.

“This technology will help expand medical services, in addition to allowing the patient to be evaluated by up to six health professionals at the same time,” said Domenech.

“They’re very precise equipments in which the doctor can control all aspects of the consultation with the patient,” said Domenech.

The PHSU Psychiatric residency and new Dermatology Clinic also received equipment.