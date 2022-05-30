Pierluisi OKs study on COVID-19’s impact on Puerto Rico

Gov. Pierluisi.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi converted into law a bill, Senate Joint Resolution 71, that orders several government agencies, in conjunction with the private sector, to carry out a study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico will oversee the study in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources, the Office of Management and Budget (OGP, in Spanish), the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish), and the Puerto Rico Treasury Department.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM, in Spanish), the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service, the Puerto Rico Health Department, and the Puerto Rico Education Department will also participate.

Representing the private sector will be the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC), the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, and the Society for Human Resources Management, Puerto Rico Chapter.

“For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted everyone’s lives and although unemployment statistics are the lowest in history, and that our tourism industry has been recovering positively, as well as other sectors of our economy, it’s important that we have a study and specific data on the impact of the pandemic in Puerto Rico,” said Pierluisi.

“The recommendations from the public and private sectors will help us to continue establishing strategies for economic development and quality of life on the island,” said Pierluisi.

The agencies and private entities that are part of the study led by the Oversight Board must submit a report to the governor and the Legislative Assembly within a term not exceeding 180 days.

In the document, among other things, they must analyze the effects of the pandemic on health, commerce, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, tourism, real estate, agriculture, services, and construction.

Likewise, they will have to issue recommendations on possible legislation and regulatory measures that guarantee economic recovery.