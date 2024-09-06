Piloto 151 launches new meeting space in Santurce

The new facility features five meeting rooms and open spaces designed to accommodate all kinds of gatherings, from small brainstorming sessions to configurable rooms for workshops and events of 50 to 75 people.

The multi-use space features 9,000 square feet to facilitate all kinds of gatherings.

With an investment of $500,000, Piloto 151 announced the opening of a new concept for meetings and events located on Ponce de León Avenue in Santurce, where one of its multiple coworking spaces in the metro area is also located.

This new multi-use space, of approximately 9,000 square feet, features five meeting rooms and open areas designed to accommodate various gatherings, from small brainstorming sessions to configurable rooms for workshops and events of 50 to 75 people.

“The trends are clear, and increasingly, we see how companies are moving toward hybrid and flexible work models,” said Piloto 151 CEO Sofia Stolberg, adding that the space, conceptualized during the pandemic, represents a crucial offering to meet the new demands of the future of work.

“However, this does not replace the need to bring teams together in person to brainstorm, plan, formulate winning strategies and achieve higher levels of innovation as a result of these interactions,” she said.

Piloto 151 Venues was created to fill a gap in the market, Stolberg explained.

“Before the pandemic, we started seeing the need to create a space like this — flexible, multi-use, modular, adaptable and, above all, accessible to all types of entrepreneurs and professionals,” she said. “Every day, we receive calls from members and teams in various sectors looking for a creative space to accommodate groups of eight to 150 people in different breakout rooms designed to maximize collaboration.”

Unlike hotel offerings, Piloto 151 Venues’ business model does not require a minimum catering consumption and offers a turnkey solution. The rooms are rented separately or in various combinations, and clients can choose to bring their own catering. The Piloto team is also available to offer recommendations and assist with coordination.

Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151, said the company is “celebrating our 10th anniversary at Piloto by creating even more business opportunities for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.”

“Since our inception, we have fostered collaborations with different groups in the island’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to contribute to its economic development,” he said. “This new space is designed both for multinational companies who want to gather larger teams and for small-business owners who need an affordable option to host client gatherings for new product or service launches.”

Venues is already working with collaborators, including SeriouslyCreative, a Puerto Rican company dedicated to facilitating brainstorming, strategy and design thinking sessions, to support companies renting the spaces.

With this new expansion, Piloto 151 now manages nearly 80,000 square feet of commercial space in San Juan, with total capital investments exceeding $5.5 million and the creation of more than 20 direct jobs.