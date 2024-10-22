Piloto 151 to open $2.5M co-working space in Hato Rey

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151, and Sofía Stolberg, CEO of Piloto 151, review blueprints of the future coworking space.

Piloto 151 has announced it will open its largest coworking space on Dec. 1 in the heart of San Juan’s Milla de Oro financial district in Hato Rey, with a $2.5 million investment.

Spanning approximately 28,000 square feet, the workspace will occupy the former Scotiabank branch on the ground floor of Plaza 273 on Ponce de León Avenue, as well as the 10th floor of the class A building, which features 360-degree views of the San Juan metro area.

Piloto 151 explained that this “state-of-the-art space” is intended to serve local and international companies looking for premium office space in one of the island’s most active business districts.

The 10th floor will introduce a new concept called Private Wings, featuring customizable office layouts. These wings offer private office space alongside open collaborative areas, and have direct access to a 16-person boardroom and event space.

The design provides autonomy while encouraging teamwork, making it a suitable option for growing companies.

“Piloto Milla de Oro was born out of a need to continue adapting our spaces to meet the changing demands of the future of work on the island,” said Piloto 151 CEO Sofia Stolberg.

“As more companies adopt hybrid models, we created this space with both startups and larger teams in mind. While the ground floor offers affordable and flexible options for solopreneurs and smaller teams, the 10th floor features Private Wings and ensuite offices tailored to larger teams, as well as a private access event center with a boardroom for client presentations,” she added.

“With this new expansion, Piloto 151 continues to expand its offerings and reach, adding more value and flexible options to our growing membership base,” she noted.

The ground floor features a design that includes 40-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling travertine tiles, bay windows, and a skylight that fills the space with natural light. The open layout includes spacious workstations, semiprivate booths and flexible meeting areas to foster productivity.

The original bank vaults in the building have been preserved and repurposed as unique meeting rooms, creating an “exceptional and distinct environment for collaboration,” she said.

“Piloto Milla de Oro marks a pivotal moment in our journey. We are betting on the growth of Puerto Rico’s financial services sector,” said Juan Carlos Stolberg, co-founder of Piloto 151.

“With close to 100,000 square feet of commercial space across all our locations, we are providing businesses and entrepreneurs with the flexibility, resources and infrastructure needed to thrive locally and expand globally,” he added, referring to the company’s five locations in San Juan.

Memberships at Piloto 151 Milla de Oro will start at $350 per month.