Piloto151 accepted as member of The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces

After a thorough application process and leadership vote, Piloto151 has been accepted as the newest member of The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces (LExC), the Puerto Rico-based coworking space announced.

Besides corporate access to an industry-leading peer group of more than 30 coworking brands around the world, membership grants all Piloto151 members reciprocal use of LExC coworking spaces in more than 40 cities worldwide: more than 50 workspace locations in North America and 30+ workspace locations throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Piloto 151 to our growing community. Piloto embodies everything that we look for in a coworking brand and Puerto Rico is an exciting destination to add to our roster,” said Meagan Slavin, LExC’s current president and operator of 25N Coworking Spaces.

Effective immediately, Piloto 151 members may use a flexible desk at any coworking space in LExC’s network for up to five days per space, per year. This benefit is included free with a current coworking membership. Piloto 151 members choose a destination from LExC’s network and then email their community manager for further instructions.

“We’re honored to join the League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces. This recognition is a testament to what we have built at Piloto over the years — world-class amenities for our members and visitors, community and ecosystem-building events, and premier member experiences and services,” said Sofia Stolberg, CEO of Piloto 151.

“Among these services, the Piloto virtual mailbox offer in Puerto Rico, powered by our innovative new software, PilotoMail, allows our members to access and manage their postal mail from anywhere in the world,” she said.

“We have always received international tourists and guests at our spaces,” Stolberg added. “However, joining LExC will be a new opportunity to continue promoting Puerto Rico as a business destination and we are eager to receive members from fellow LExC spaces.”