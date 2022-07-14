Piloto151 expands virtual offerings through partnership with AeroNet

From left: Sofia Stolberg and Gino Villarini.

Piloto 151 announced it has revamped its Virtual Office offerings to provide more value for members and entrepreneurs that do not need dedicated workspaces daily, through an expanded agreement with broadband provider AeroNet.

A Virtual Office provides entrepreneurs and business owners with a reliable, professional, and private address that lends credibility and convenience to their business. This business address can be used for incorporation and business purposes as well as to receive postal mail. In addition, Virtual Offices typically include access to workspaces and conference rooms.

“Piloto 151 has always offered Virtual Offices for on-the-go entrepreneurs as an important part of its product mix,” said Sofia Stolberg, CEO of Piloto 151.

“Over the years we have expanded our offering to include global passes across all of our locations and a virtual mailbox, now powered by our sister software company PilotoMail, that allows our members to access and manage their postal mail from anywhere in the world,” Stolberg said.

Through the expanded agreement with AeroNet, Piloto 151 will offer its customers access to VOIP services for their business directly through their membership at Piloto 151 coworking spaces, said Stolberg.

The new telephony services will allow Piloto 151 members that subscribe to it to redirect calls to external numbers. A premium mobile app available for both Android and iPhone can also be added to the service and includes two concurrent calls per line, voice mail, music on hold, personalized audio capability, caller ID, do not disturb options and call forwards.

“We’re excited to continue to innovate alongside our partners at Piloto 151,” said Gino Villarini, CEO of AeroNet. “Telephony services and VOIP technology has evolved in recent years and Aeronet has been at the forefront of these advancements. Hybrid and remote workers at Piloto 151 can now easily and instantly add-on telephony services to their memberships to suit their business needs.”